Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Upon a cold front moving through Southern Idaho on Tuesday morning, pretty quiet weather is expected in the region over the next few days.

Temperatures are going to be a little bit colder over the next few days, but really won’t be THAT far off of what the region has been experiencing more often than not over the past few days. Expect afternoon high temperatures to be in the 30s for all of Southern Idaho through Saturday and potentially even beyond then. This means that the majority of the area is going to be slightly below average as far as highs go for the beginning of December.

As you could probably imagine, overnight lows are going to be slightly below average as well. With not much in the way of cloud coverage expected through most of the day (and for overnights as well), this is really going to allow any sort of ‘heat’ that was gained through the day to escape at night. That results in some cold nights, although they still won’t be that far off of average. Temps are going to bottom out in the 10s for the majority of the seven day forecast.

Chances are, the biggest issue that Southern Idaho will see over the next week is going to be foggy conditions. While fog is essentially a cloud that is on the surface of the Earth (so, in theory, it will be cloudy), I don’t believe that most people associate fogginess with cloudiness. Nonetheless, chances are that foggy conditions are going to be around for the next few mornings. It probably isn’t a bad idea to give yourself a little bit of extra time as you do head off to work/school/wherever it may be.

While below average temperatures this time of the year may not be everyone’s cup of tea, dry conditions are probably the more surprising thing for this time of the year! It isn’t often that dry weather conditions are expected throughout ALL of Southern Idaho for a week straight, but that appears to be the case at this time.

MONDAY NIGHT (November 30, 2020)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog developing after midnight. Some isolated snow showers are possible as well. Low: 24. Winds: West 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog developing after midnight. Some isolated snow showers are possible as well. Low: 13. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY (December 1st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and colder. High: 37. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and colder. High: 31. Winds: North to Northwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies, but some patchy fog will develop after midnight. Low: 16. Winds: Southwest to East 3-8 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies, but some patchy fog will develop after midnight. Low: 12. Winds: North to Northeast 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY (December 2nd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 36. Low: 17. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 33. Low: 14.

THURSDAY (December 3rd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 38. Low: 17. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 35. Low: 15.

FRIDAY (December 4th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 38. Low: 16. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 35. Low: 15.

SATURDAY (December 5th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 39. Low: 17. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 37. Low: 16.

SUNDAY (December 6th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 40. Low: 17. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 38. Low: 16.

MONDAY (December 7th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. High: 38. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 36.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.