United States Postal Service expecting more packages to be shipped for Christmas

The increase in shipments could also mean there will be an increase in delays.
By Max Mueller
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Christmas is only a few weeks away, and the United States Postal Service is getting ready for increased amounts of packages being shipped.

With holiday travel expected to be less this year, more people will be sending gifts through the mail.

The Postal Service is urging everyone to get their holiday packages in the mail even earlier this year to ensure they get to their destination by Christmas.

If you want to skip the trip to the post office, you can do everything on the USPS website which includes purchasing stamps, printing labels and even having packages picked up from your doorstep for free.

”It’s one of our best kept secrets I guess because we’ve actually offered these ‘click and ship’ type services, the priority boxes for free. Fully online we’ve offered that for years now, but I guess during this time its kind of forced it loose a little bit and folks are aware of it because they’re trying to stay safe from their home,” says USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Floyd Wagoner.

The Postal Service typically sees increased traffic in the first week of December, and the busiest period being one to two weeks before Christmas.

