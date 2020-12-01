Advertisement

Gooding Fire Department dedicates new fire station to former firefighter

The new station is larger than the department’s 1937 fire station, where many trucks were parked in nearby parking lots.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOODING , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding Fire Department has spent most of this year building a new fire station, and according to the fire chief, it is almost complete.

“Our new facility is 15,000 (square feet), we’ve got six bays, they are drive-throughs so we can stack them two or three deep,” said fire chief Brandon Covey. “We have about 15 pieces of apparatus that we have to park inside.”

This will be a welcome addition from the department’s current 1937 fire station, where many trucks had to be parked in nearby parking lots.

“We’ve got a new training room that is twice the size of our other one, that way we can fit about 40 people in there,” Covey said. “We can host training throughout the valley. People can come over and we can help train other departments as well.”

Many of the Magic Valley fire departments work together to support and help each other.

“We have our own fire district, certainly, but then we do mutual aid throughout southern Idaho, and then in the summertime, sometimes in the winter, we leave the state and fight fire,” Covey said.

They recently dedicated the building to a former Gooding firefighter Dean Sabala who passed away earlier this year.

“He was a firefighter with us for over 33 years, one of my mentors, a great gentleman and he just recently passed away from cancer.” Covey said. “We are fortunate to have one of his sons on the fire department now His other one served with us prior. It’s been a family legacy for them and he did a lot for our community.”

Covey says it will be complete within the next 2 weeks and they will hold a grand opening for the fire station once it is safe to do so.

The fire station was paid for by a permanent levy that was passed in Gooding last year.

