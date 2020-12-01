Hansen Elementary students receive new winter boots and socks

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the second year in a row Optum Idaho in partnership with the Idaho Department of Education and D&B Supply is helping give winter boots and socks to children. They call it “Give Cold Feet the Boot.”

All 200 students at Hansen Elementary School walked away with a brand new pair of boots and socks Tuesday.

“We were ecstatic when we got the email asking if we wanted to participate, because that meant we could get boots for our 200 students, and parents and students were all excited for warm boots,’ said the principal of Hansen Elementary Heidi Skinner.

This is the second year that Optum Idaho and D&B Supply has partnered up to be able to help different communities across Idaho.

“We help with locating the footwear for the children, and it’s just a real honor for D&B to be able to be involved with something like this, and we look to future endeavors with it,” said Dan Collingwood from D&B.

Boots were sorted by classes and sizes, if the boots didn’t fit, they were able to exchange them right at the school.

“It was great that they could come out and exchange their boots if they didn’t fit, because we sized them all before, but of course that isn’t always true when they come in,” Skinner said. “So it was great that we could exchange them when they didn’t fit.”

Seeing the kids smile as they tried on their boots makes it all worth it.

“So much fun, the kids are so cute in their boots and it’s just exciting to watch their little faces,” said Cindy Shotswell from Optum Idaho.

Seven other schools across Idaho that took place in the “Give Cold Feet the Boot” giveaway.

