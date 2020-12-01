Advertisement

Hansen Elementary students receive new winter boots and socks

“The kids are so cute in their boots and it’s just exciting to watch their little faces”
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the second year in a row Optum Idaho in partnership with the Idaho Department of Education and D&B Supply is helping give winter boots and socks to children. They call it “Give Cold Feet the Boot.”

All 200 students at Hansen Elementary School walked away with a brand new pair of boots and socks Tuesday.

“We were ecstatic when we got the email asking if we wanted to participate, because that meant we could get boots for our 200 students, and parents and students were all excited for warm boots,’ said the principal of Hansen Elementary Heidi Skinner.

This is the second year that Optum Idaho and D&B Supply has partnered up to be able to help different communities across Idaho.

“We help with locating the footwear for the children, and it’s just a real honor for D&B to be able to be involved with something like this, and we look to future endeavors with it,” said Dan Collingwood from D&B.

Boots were sorted by classes and sizes, if the boots didn’t fit, they were able to exchange them right at the school.

“It was great that they could come out and exchange their boots if they didn’t fit, because we sized them all before, but of course that isn’t always true when they come in,” Skinner said. “So it was great that we could exchange them when they didn’t fit.”

Seeing the kids smile as they tried on their boots makes it all worth it.

“So much fun, the kids are so cute in their boots and it’s just exciting to watch their little faces,” said Cindy Shotswell from Optum Idaho.

Seven other schools across Idaho that took place in the “Give Cold Feet the Boot” giveaway.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Transportation Department looking at possibility of building new bridge to cross canyon
Crystal Anne Norton 40 years old wanted by IDOC
UPDATE: Idaho inmate located after walking away from Boise reentry center
One of southern Idaho’s largest Christmas lights display is getting even bigger this year.
Rock Creek Christmas Lights open and bigger than ever
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Pomerelle Mountain Resort has a record setting opening day
Pomerelle Mountain Resort reports record-setting opening day

Latest News

St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 31 deaths, 1.6K new confirmed, probable cases
Historians and hikers in Idaho have teamed up to try to uncover a 120-year-old route used by...
Idaho hikers, historians aim to uncover trail to gold mine