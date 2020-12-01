Advertisement

Idaho AG reaches gas price settlement with 3 fuel retailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho gas retailers have reached a settlement agreement with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden after an investigation into fuel prices.

Maverik, Jacksons Food Stores and Stinker Stores don’t admit any wrongdoing and say they disagree with the investigation’s premise. But they say the agreement to provide $1.5 million in consumer fuel credits next year will help the community.

Wasden began investigating fuel prices earlier this year after a state of emergency was declared because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency declaration triggered a state law that forbids companies from selling food, water, fuel or pharmaceuticals at excessive prices while the declarations are in effect.

