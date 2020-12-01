Idaho Fish and Game reminds hunters to fill out mandatory hunters report

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to fill out the hunters report, which is critical in helping the Idaho Fish and Game manage big game in the state.

Hunters are asked to fill out their hunting report as soon as possible after their hunt has ended.

Even if a person doesn’t harvest an animal, they are asked to fill out the report.

Hunter reports are required for all hunters with an elk, deer, or pronghorn tag – even if you didn’t hunt or harvest an... Posted by Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

This helps Fish and Game determine how many permits and tags will be available for the next hunting season.

“One of the main ways that we use this information is to present options to sportsmen as we go through our big game season setting process each winter,” said wildlife biologist Jake Powell. “If we have all that information, then we can present that to sportsmen and they can help us to meet the management goals of the region.”

People are asked to fill those out as soon as their hunt is complete, even if you didn’t harvest an animal.

The link to the report can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.