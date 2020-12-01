Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game reminds hunters to fill out mandatory hunters report

Even if a person doesn’t harvest an animal, they are asked to fill out the report
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to fill out the hunters report, which is critical in helping the Idaho Fish and Game manage big game in the state.

Hunters are asked to fill out their hunting report as soon as possible after their hunt has ended.

Hunter reports are required for all hunters with an elk, deer, or pronghorn tag – even if you didn’t hunt or harvest an...

Posted by Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

This helps Fish and Game determine how many permits and tags will be available for the next hunting season.

“One of the main ways that we use this information is to present options to sportsmen as we go through our big game season setting process each winter,” said wildlife biologist Jake Powell. “If we have all that information, then we can present that to sportsmen and they can help us to meet the management goals of the region.”

The link to the report can be found here.

