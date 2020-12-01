Advertisement

Plan would turn Idaho Falls drive-in theatre into RV resort

An Idaho business owner has announced plans to transform a former drive-in movie theatre in...
An Idaho business owner has announced plans to transform a former drive-in movie theatre in Idaho Falls into a recreational vehicle resort catering to short-term rentals. This image shows the entrance to the former Sky Vu Drive-in on Yellowstone Avenue in Idaho Falls.(Google Earth)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho business owner has announced plans to transform a former drive-in movie theatre in Idaho Falls into a recreational vehicle resort catering to short-term rentals.

The Post Register reported that Zach Teichert purchased the former Sky Vu Theatre and expects it to reopen as a RV resort by late 2021.

Teichert said Idaho Falls is an ideal location for an RV resort because it is the last major town on the way to Yellowstone and Jackson, Wyoming.

The Sky Vu Theatre first opened as a 500-car drive-in movie theater in 1950 and continued operating until 2015.

