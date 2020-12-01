Advertisement

Mortgage company to host fundraiser to support Valley House

The Valley House offers support and a new beginning for people here in the Magic Valley that have lost their homes or their jobs
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls mortgage company looks for a way to give back to the community each year, and this year Premiere Mortgage Resources is holding an event to help support the Valley House.

Premiere Mortgage Resources recognized the need the Valley House had for support this year.

The Valley House’s largest fundraiser of the year was cancelled because of COVID-19.

The Valley House offers support and a new beginning for people here in the Magic Valley that have lost their homes or their jobs.

On Dec. 9, people can stop by the Premiere Mortgage Resources office and get coffee, a taco, and make a donation that will go directly to the Valley House.

“Our event is based on PMR gives back, with Premiere Mortgage in the Twin Falls branch,” said loan officer Jacy Pool. “It will be held on Dec. 9 starting at 7:30 am until 5:30 p.m. you are able to stop by and we will be taking donations, cash donations, you will be able to Venmo the Valley House. We will have Taco Fusion here with us as well as Bridge Street Coffee.”

Premiere Mortgage Resources will match all of the money raised up to $3,500 dollars.

