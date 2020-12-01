Rock Creek Christmas Lights open and bigger than ever

Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -One of southern Idaho’s largest Christmas lights display is getting even bigger this year.

The Christmas lights at the Rock Creek General Store in Hansen has added more lights, figurines and festivities to its Christmas lights display this year. The display has been open every night since Thanksgiving and organizers plan to keep it going till New Year’s with weather pending. It takes the Rock Creek General Store about three months every year to set up everything, and it is free for the community to come to.

“Everybody gets out and likes to go see the Christmas lights,” said Rock Creek Store Manager Paul Brady. “Kind of forget about the craziness of 2020 and you know gets you a little festive and back into the mood. It is not so doom and gloom with Christmas lights going.”

The lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. until midnight and the store does accept donations for help with the power bill. There is the choice of walking or driving through the lights.

