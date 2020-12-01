South central Idaho community charity sees community stepping up for those in need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The South Central Community Action Partnership in Twin Falls sees the community stepping up for those in times of great need. KMVT explains the reality facing many and how the Magic Valley is working through unprecedented times.

When KMVT walked into the lobby of Community Action Monday afternoon after a holiday weekend, it was hard not to notice the several individuals looking for resources and in need of some help. People are coming in looking for some extra help paying rent or maybe getting a hand up with paying the water or the power bill.

The need for food is also a big issue as the nonprofit gives out about 50 to 60 food boxes when it is open to the community, which is a lot compared to the past. Community serviced director Randy Wastradowski describes what the need for the low-income population looks like right now.

“The cost of housing has increased by wages have not necessarily haven’t,” Wastradowski said. “So people find themselves in a situation where they are working but they just can’t afford where they are living on a month-to-month basis, so that seems to be a big issue almost a bigger issue then outright homelessness.

Those seeking a helping hand come from all backgrounds. Despite the challenges facing so many peoples’ neighbors, the partnership says the community is doing better at helping provide the resources for those struggling to make ends meet.

“I think that a lot of people are still doing OK,” Wastradowski said. “Doing well, but there is still a lot of people who aren’t and while there is a great need, the community steps up to help those in need.”

The way the community has stepped up in these extraordinary times is illustrated in Community Action’s recent turkey drive where the organization surpassed its goals.

“I still think the ultimate question is the future,” Wastradowski said. “It is unknown how long will it go. Will we see more shutdowns? Hopefully not.”

