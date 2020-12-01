Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Over the next seven days, mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are expected during the day, and mostly clear to clear skies and dry conditions are expected at night as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. This upper level ridge is also going to allow a temperature inversion (colder air at the surface and warmer air aloft) to develop, which means that low-level stratus clouds and patchy areas of fog are going to be possible between midnight and noon every single day, especially in locations north of U.S. Route 30 and south of U.S. Route 20. This upper level ridge and temperature inversion is also going to allow the air to become stagnant, which means that pollutants are going to be able to buildup in the atmosphere, so the air quality may be unhealthy at times over the next week, especially for sensitive groups. Also, since the air is going to be stagnant over the next several days, there is an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for the southern part of Camas County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County from 11pm tonight (12/1) through 11am Saturday (12/5).

The temperatures over the next seven days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year in the Magic Valley as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens. In the Wood River Valley, the temperatures over the next seven days are going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 30s and lows are going to be in the low to mid teens.

TODAY (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Colder. Winds: WSW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Colder. Winds: NE to South 5-10 mph. High: 32

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies with some patchy areas of fog around after midnight. Winds: SSW to SSE 3-8 mph. Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies with some patchy areas of fog around after midnight. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 12

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: SE to East 5-15 mph. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 15

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 12

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 40 Low: 15

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 36 Low: 12

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 38 Low: 15

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 36 Low: 13

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 41 Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 40 Low: 15

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 40 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 39 Low: 15

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 36

