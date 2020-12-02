Canyon Ridge wins season opener

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The boys basketball season opener for both of the Canyon Ridge and Gooding programs.

The Riverhawks went 10-12 last year, while the Senators are coming off a 7-15 campaign.

The Riverhawks strike first, Jayden Kelso finds Aaron Seitz beyond the arc and his three is nothing but net. You’ll hear his name again.

As Gavin Martin searching for Cooper Pavkov, Seitz chases down the loose ball and picks it up goes up for a lay-up, gets the bucket and one, he would have the game’s first five points.

The junior would lead the way with 11 points.

Down 9-0, Gooding finally gets on the board, Colston Loveland goes around Sam Lupumba, draws contact from Kelso and heads to the line for the Senators.

Same score, Canyon Ridge attempts the three, no good, there for cleanup duty, Lupumba who puts it right back in...

Senators down by double digits, until martin has a mid-range jumper, Gooding within nine.

Canyon Ridge led 31-19 at halftime and won 58-50. The Senators rallied in the second and cut the deficit to within three, before the Riverhawks pulled away late.

Ryker Holtzen added 10 in the win. Lupumba added eight points and seven blocks.

OTHER SCORES:

Century 68, Jerome 62 (OT)

Richfield 68, Twin Falls Christian Academy 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Burley 62, Jerome 31: Amari Whiting had a game-high 27 points, as the Bobcats doubled up the Tigers. Kelsie Pope added 10 points in the win. Pacing the Tigers, Alexis White with 14 points, while Emma Ringling and Hannah Schvaneveldt both had six.

Minico 50, Canyon Ridge 38: Carlie Latta had 17 points in the win and teammate Anderson added 14. Roberts paced the Riverhawks with 12 points in the loss.

Century 60, Filer 46: Turnovers and free throws factored into the road loss. Ella Fischer led Filer with 16. Lexi Monson followed up with 7. First home conference game is Thursday at home vs Buhl.

Kimberly 59, Declo 39

Gooding 38, Buhl 19

Raft River 54, Hansen 36

Murtaugh 40, Oakley 20: Addison Stoker and Emely Rojas led the Red Devils with eight points.

Richfield 50, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.