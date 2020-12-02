Advertisement

Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome

Idaho State Police investigates the crash
A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Gooding man died after rolling his car Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.

Idaho State Police said in a statement Jose Reyes, 25, of Gooding, was driving shortly after 6 a.m. westbound on the interstate in a passenger car when his car left the roadway. The car rolled and came to rest about four miles west of Jerome.

Reyes was not wearing seat belt and died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. ISP said next of kin has been notified.

ISP investigates the crash.

Near mile marker 161

