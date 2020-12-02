Idaho hikers, historians aim to uncover trail to gold mine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Historians and hikers in Idaho have teamed up to try to uncover a 120-year-old route used by gold miners that was partially rediscovered near Thunder Mountain.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Morgan Zedalis, assistant forest archaeologist for Payette National Forest’s Heritage Program, said the Idaho Trails Association has partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to survey three sections of the trail.

The program identified the sections to investigate and partnered with the state association to scout the area.

Zedalis said the hope is to nominate Three Blaze Trail to be part of the National Register of Historic Places and potentially a National Historic Trail.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.