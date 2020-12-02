Advertisement

Idaho reaches grim milestone: More than 100,000 virus cases

One out of every 199 Idaho residents has tested positive for the virus in the past week
Officials say Idaho now has more than 100,000 infected
Officials say Idaho now has more than 100,000 infected
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has reached an alarming milestone, with state health officials reporting that more than 100,000 residents have been infected with the coronavirus.

That number reached Sunday is likely an undercount, partly because some infected people experience little or no symptoms and may not seek out testing.

According to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 199 Idaho residents has tested positive for the virus in the past week. At least 929 have died from COVID-19 so far.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 also remain high.

