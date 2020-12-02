Advertisement

Idaho sees big growth in hunting tags, fishing licenses

Almost 640,000 total licenses and tags, including daily permits, have been sold so far
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say the state sold nearly 62,000 more hunting and fishing licenses through the end of October compared to last year.

Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips told Boise State Public Radio that he’s not sure if the surge in sales is directly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has seen an increase in many kinds of outdoor activities.

Almost 640,000 total licenses and tags, including daily permits, have been sold so far. Much of that growth came from increased fishing.

More than 376,000 fishing licenses were sold through the end of October. That’s 50,000 more than 2019.

