Advertisement

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine must be used within 6 hours once pulled from freezer

“Everybody that is going to get that vaccine is gathered in the same general area.”
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(WMTV)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Members of a federal advisory committee officially voted thirteen to one on who should be the first-in-line to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health departments are planning their distribution plans, and once approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the first batch of Pfizer vaccines are expected to be delivered as early as Dec. 15.

Brianna Bodily from the South Central Public Health District told KMVT that because the Pfizer vaccine must be stored in a deep freeze the district got a new freezer to hold the vaccine and keep it at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. She also said once the vaccine is removed from the freezer it must be administered within 6 hours.

“Everybody that is going to get that vaccine is gathered in the same general area, of course social distancing throughout that entire time, as we go from place to place to provide the vaccines,” said Bodily. “The vaccines are actually grouped in groups of five, so what we are working on is figuring out a way to make sure there are at least five people at every place or within a close enough distance so we can make sure that not a single one of those vaccines or vaccine doses are wasted.”

She added this is all dependent on the vaccine getting approved by the FDA and no plans can be set in stone until that happens and the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) provides additional details, which are expected to come later this week.

She also said every other Friday the VAC meets and those meetings are open to the public on the Idaho coronavirus website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
One of southern Idaho’s largest Christmas lights display is getting even bigger this year.
Rock Creek Christmas Lights open and bigger than ever
Crystal Anne Norton 40 years old wanted by IDOC
UPDATE: Idaho inmate located after walking away from Boise reentry center
Three Idaho gas retailers have reached a settlement agreement with Idaho Attorney General...
Idaho AG reaches gas price settlement with 3 fuel retailers

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
UK gives OK for emergency vaccine use
Members of the White House coronavirus task force suggest mask mandates and local lockdowns...
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges
Frontline workers in Colorado are among those struggling to cope amid a surge of coronavirus...
Frontline workers struggle to cope with pandemic