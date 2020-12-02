Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine must be used within 6 hours once pulled from freezer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Members of a federal advisory committee officially voted thirteen to one on who should be the first-in-line to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health departments are planning their distribution plans, and once approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the first batch of Pfizer vaccines are expected to be delivered as early as Dec. 15.

Brianna Bodily from the South Central Public Health District told KMVT that because the Pfizer vaccine must be stored in a deep freeze the district got a new freezer to hold the vaccine and keep it at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. She also said once the vaccine is removed from the freezer it must be administered within 6 hours.

“Everybody that is going to get that vaccine is gathered in the same general area, of course social distancing throughout that entire time, as we go from place to place to provide the vaccines,” said Bodily. “The vaccines are actually grouped in groups of five, so what we are working on is figuring out a way to make sure there are at least five people at every place or within a close enough distance so we can make sure that not a single one of those vaccines or vaccine doses are wasted.”

She added this is all dependent on the vaccine getting approved by the FDA and no plans can be set in stone until that happens and the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) provides additional details, which are expected to come later this week.

She also said every other Friday the VAC meets and those meetings are open to the public on the Idaho coronavirus website.

