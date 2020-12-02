Advertisement

Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

It’s called a great conjunction
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.

Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.

This will be the closest conjunction since 1623 and will officially take place on Dec. 21, although the “Christmas Star” will be visible the entire fourth week of the month, according to EarthSky.

The planets will appear in the southwest sky about an hour after sunset.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
One of southern Idaho’s largest Christmas lights display is getting even bigger this year.
Rock Creek Christmas Lights open and bigger than ever
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 31 deaths, 1.4K new confirmed, probable cases
Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell discusses priorities when she joins Congress in January
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM) discusses priorities when she joins Congress in Janaury