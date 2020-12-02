Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

We are going to have mainly sunny skies today with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning, mainly in locations north of I-84 and south of U.S. Route 20. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations, and it is going to be a bit breezy today as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have clear skies and cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid teens in most locations. It is also going to continue to be a little breezy tonight in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these four days are also going to be near average for this time of year in the Magic Valley as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens. In the Wood River Valley, the temperatures over the next four days are going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and lows are going to be in the low to mid teens.

Overall, the weather is going to be pretty nice over the next five days. However, since high pressure is going to be in control of our weather, that is going to allow a temperature inversion (colder air at the surface and warmer air aloft) to develop, and this temperature inversion is going to allow the air to become stagnant, which means that pollutants are going to be able to buildup near the surface. This buildup of pollutants is going to cause there to be a bit of a haze in the sky over the next five days, and more pollutants in the atmosphere also means that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times over the next five days, so just be aware of that if you do have any respiratory issues. Also, since the air is going to be stagnant over the next several days, there is an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for all of Camas County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County through 11am Saturday (12/5); and for all of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 8pm tonight (12/2) through 1pm Sunday (12/6).

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected next Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these two days are also going to continue to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be in the low to mid 40s.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: East 5-20 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 15

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 12

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy. Winds: East 5-20 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 36

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSW 3-8 mph. Low: 15

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 12

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 39 Low: 16

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 36 Low: 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 42 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 41 Low: 17

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 41 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 40 Low: 17

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 40 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 37 Low: 18

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 38

