St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While predictions of another COVID-19 surge continue, there is some positive news in the Magic Valley. The St. Luke’s health system says intensive care unit capacity restraints are easing at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, at least for now.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley, ICU capacity is at 38% percent. Dr. Bart Hill, vice president of the St. Luke’s Health System, says he thinks mask wearing and social distancing throughout the community is helping St. Luke’s Magic Valley keep capacity down.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley is still not doing elective surgeries that require an overnight stay. The Treasure Valley is now following suit. Hill says St. Luke’s ICU’s in Boise and Meridian are around 82% to 94% full.

Hill described the St. Luke’s health system as stressed, but managing.

“Positive news is out of the Magic Valley in the last two weeks, they are decreasing the number of positive infections the last two weeks as compared to the two weeks prior,” said Hill

Hill says he is concerned about a potential rise in cases over the next two weeks after everyone returns to work from thanksgiving vacations.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, airports recorded their highest travel numbers since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.