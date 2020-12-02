Stay away from deer and elk during the winter months, officials say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Deer, elk and pronghorn all depend on fat reserves built up over the summer to make it through the winter. The animals migrate for warmer areas during the cold months.

“Animals are trying to reduce energy expenditure, moving through deep snow is a real energy expensive task,” said Regional Wildlife Biologist with the Idaho Fish and Game Sierra Robatcek.

Nutrients these animals use for energy just aren’t as available in winter months, and that means people need to keep their distance.

“They’re really trying to conserve as much energy as they can,” said John Kurtz, outdoor recreation manager with the Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office. “If they’re trying to flight from humans, whether that be motorized to nonmotorized, that’s a time when they have to then to use a lot of energy that again is kind of important for their survival.”

Officials say the south faces of mountains in Hailey and Bellevue are popular for elk and deer. The south fronts of the Bennett Hills are also a site of congregation for deer

In the South Hills, the Badger Fire continues to show it’s impact.

“It did burn mule deer and elk winter range and so those animals may be in different spots this year,” Robatcek said. “They’re going to have less food to eat and so it’s especially important down there to minimize disturbance to those animals.”

And if people are out recreating, they are asked to keep their furry companion close.

“Sometimes dogs will chase after deer and elk, and it’s important to not do that because that startles them,” Kurtz said. “You know, several times of the day, multiple days in a row, it really impacts their ability to survive.”

The BLM has implemented seasonal motorized restrictions in the Wood River Valley to protect the wintering animals.

These areas, normal to this time of year, are closed to motorized use, including snowmobiles, from Dec. 1 to April 30, 2021.

Martin/ Big Dry Canyon

Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch

Big and Little Beaver Drainages

South slopes above East Fork

Elk Mountain area

Portions of Picabo Hills

