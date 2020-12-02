Advertisement

Twin Falls Animal Shelter one of many businesses taking part in giving Tuesday

By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the charity that operates the animal shelter has not been able to hold its normal fundraising events.

While the donations may be down this year the amount of animals coming in has remained the same.

The director of the shelter says that donations are needed in order for the shelter to be able to provide necessary medical care to any animal brought in.

“We want to raise the level of care. We vaccinate every animal inside the door. We want to provide better quality of life and provide them a future to go from here, and so we’ve always relied on the philanthropic dollar,” says Twin Falls Animal Shelter director Debbie Blackwood.

The following businesses are taking part in giving Tuesday:

Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Voices Against Violence

Trailing of the Sheep

Magic Valley Arts Council

Idaho Foodbank

Idaho Ronald McDonald House Charities

Idaho Youth Ranch

Make-A-Wish Idaho

Special Olympics Idaho

Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition

Red Cross of Greater Idaho

