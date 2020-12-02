Twin Falls nurses start ‘Stuff a Stocking’ effort for seniors in assisted living

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - People over the age of 65 have been especially vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People living in assisted living or nursing homes haven’t been able to see their family or friends.

“A lot of our residents don’t have that interaction with their families, that personal touch,” said Bianca Acevedo, the executive director at Heritage Assisted Living. “A lot of the communication has been through phone calls, zoom meetings, through the window, so they are really losing that interaction, that touch that is so important.”

While many facilities have worked hard to provide safe ways for family members to visit, many are feeling isolated.

“The comfort of the hugs, our seniors are losing those touches, with families, staying 6 feet apart, some residents can’t hear,” said Acevedo.

Two nurses who work in the operating room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had an idea on how to make the holiday season brighter for them.

“I would imagine being in a care facility as it is, would be pretty lonely, but then you throw on the pandemic and their families aren’t able to go see them and they are just stuck in their rooms,” said Micaela Lee, an anesthesia tech at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Lee and Mo McCue came up with the idea for Stuff a Stocking for a Senior, where anyone from the community can fill up a stocking with little gifts.

On Dec. 17, they will deliver them to Heritage Assisted Living Home.

“We’re hoping that the stocking will brighten up their day and bring some sort of comfort to weather the season,” Lee said.

Acevedo said the residents would enjoy:

Chapstick, slippers, chocolate, puzzles, coloring books and pencils, books, a hand written card, a holiday treat, a blanket.

To donate, people can drop off a stocking at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and tell them it is for the OR Department for their Stuff a Stocking Event.

People can also contact Lee at 208-539-8192 or McCue at 208-731-8546.

The stockings should be dropped off by Dec. 16 so they can be delivered by Dec. 17.

Their goal is to have at least 70 stockings.

