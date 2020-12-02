Advertisement

Twin Falls nurses start ‘Stuff a Stocking’ effort for seniors in assisted living

“We’re hoping that the stocking will brighten up their day and bring some sort of comfort to weather the season”
Two nurses who work in the operating room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had an idea...
Two nurses who work in the operating room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had an idea on how to make the holiday season brighter for people living in assisted living.(CDC/MGN)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - People over the age of 65 have been especially vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People living in assisted living or nursing homes haven’t been able to see their family or friends.

“A lot of our residents don’t have that interaction with their families, that personal touch,” said Bianca Acevedo, the executive director at Heritage Assisted Living. “A lot of the communication has been through phone calls, zoom meetings, through the window, so they are really losing that interaction, that touch that is so important.”

While many facilities have worked hard to provide safe ways for family members to visit, many are feeling isolated.

“The comfort of the hugs, our seniors are losing those touches, with families, staying 6 feet apart, some residents can’t hear,” said Acevedo.

Two nurses who work in the operating room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had an idea on how to make the holiday season brighter for them.

“I would imagine being in a care facility as it is, would be pretty lonely, but then you throw on the pandemic and their families aren’t able to go see them and they are just stuck in their rooms,” said Micaela Lee, an anesthesia tech at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Lee and Mo McCue came up with the idea for Stuff a Stocking for a Senior, where anyone from the community can fill up a stocking with little gifts.

On Dec. 17, they will deliver them to Heritage Assisted Living Home.

The stockings will be delivered to Heritage Assisted Living on December 17th.
The stockings will be delivered to Heritage Assisted Living on December 17th.(KMVT/KSVT)

“We’re hoping that the stocking will brighten up their day and bring some sort of comfort to weather the season,” Lee said.

Acevedo said the residents would enjoy:

Chapstick, slippers, chocolate, puzzles, coloring books and pencils, books, a hand written card, a holiday treat, a blanket.

To donate, people can drop off a stocking at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and tell them it is for the OR Department for their Stuff a Stocking Event.

People can also contact Lee at 208-539-8192 or McCue at 208-731-8546.

The stockings should be dropped off by Dec. 16 so they can be delivered by Dec. 17.

Their goal is to have at least 70 stockings.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
One of southern Idaho’s largest Christmas lights display is getting even bigger this year.
Rock Creek Christmas Lights open and bigger than ever
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 31 deaths, 1.4K new confirmed, probable cases
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo
Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being...
Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
Police said people could be ticketed for not defrosting their car windows / Source: (Canva)
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to clean windshield of frost before driving