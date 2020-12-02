Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to clean windshield of frost before driving

Drivers could face a find of $90
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Now that the temperatures are dropping, it is common to see frost on windshields in the morning.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be safe and responsible before hitting the road by cleaning their windshield, otherwise drivers could face a $90 fine.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Ken Mencl says cleaning a windshield off before driving is not only for the drivers safety but for others around.

“If we see people who are driving around Twin Falls and they haven’t taken the adequate time to clean off their windshield, or the rear, you could potentially be pulled over and cited for that,” Mencl said.

There are many ways to clean to frost off a windshield. One of them is to park in a spot so the sun will shine on your windshield in the morning.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
One of southern Idaho’s largest Christmas lights display is getting even bigger this year.
Rock Creek Christmas Lights open and bigger than ever
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 31 deaths, 1.4K new confirmed, probable cases
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo
Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being...
Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
Two nurses who work in the operating room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had an idea...
Twin Falls nurses start ‘Stuff a Stocking’ effort for seniors in assisted living