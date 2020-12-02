Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to clean windshield of frost before driving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Now that the temperatures are dropping, it is common to see frost on windshields in the morning.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be safe and responsible before hitting the road by cleaning their windshield, otherwise drivers could face a $90 fine.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Ken Mencl says cleaning a windshield off before driving is not only for the drivers safety but for others around.

“If we see people who are driving around Twin Falls and they haven’t taken the adequate time to clean off their windshield, or the rear, you could potentially be pulled over and cited for that,” Mencl said.

There are many ways to clean to frost off a windshield. One of them is to park in a spot so the sun will shine on your windshield in the morning.

