Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho

Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk.

The Nampa Police Department reported that officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. and learned three girls were crossing Midland Boulevard when a pickup truck attempted a turn from Roosevelt Avenue, hitting two of the girls in the process.

Authorities say one of the girls died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the truck remained on the scene. Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls.

