Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk.
The Nampa Police Department reported that officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. and learned three girls were crossing Midland Boulevard when a pickup truck attempted a turn from Roosevelt Avenue, hitting two of the girls in the process.
Authorities say one of the girls died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries.
The 23-year-old driver of the truck remained on the scene. Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls.
