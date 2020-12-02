Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk.

The Nampa Police Department reported that officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. and learned three girls were crossing Midland Boulevard when a pickup truck attempted a turn from Roosevelt Avenue, hitting two of the girls in the process.

Nampa Police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian crash On December 1, 2020, at 4:12 p.m., Nampa Police Officers... Posted by Nampa Police Department on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Authorities say one of the girls died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the truck remained on the scene. Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls.

