AAA Idaho warns of aggressive driving this holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The holidays can be stressful enough in a regular year, but with COVI-19, this year could see a lot of stressed drivers and AAA Idaho wants to remind drivers to keep cool heads.

AAA’s studies show younger drivers are more aggressive than older drivers and men are more likely to be aggressive than women.

With fewer people on many of the roads due to the coronavirus those on the roads might be tempted to travel at higher speeds and run red light putting themselves and others at risk. With fewer cars on the roads, some people are relaxing their safety behavior when driving, increasing their risk for an accident.

AAA also found nearly eight in ten drivers drivers admit to aggressive driving.

“So aggressive driving is a direct contributor to half of the crashes on Idaho roads,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho. “So that again tells you it’s widespread. It’s everywhere. It’s not a rural thing; it’s not a city thing; it’s all over the place, and we need to be careful.”

He said with the winter weather adding to slick roads it’s even more important to drive with care.

