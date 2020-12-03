Advertisement

Bedke, Winder to lead House and Senate in new Legislature

The coveted positions have significant influence over what potential laws advance through the chambers and to the governor’s desk
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, left, R-Oakley, talks to reporters at the State Capitol...
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, left, R-Oakley, talks to reporters at the State Capitol building Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Boise. Then Idaho Senate Assistant Majority Leader Chuck Winder, right, R-Boise, waits in the senate chambers at the state Capitol building on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016 in Boise, Idaho.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Representatives in the House on Thursday voted to retain Republican Rep. Scott Bedke to lead the chamber for the next two years, while senators selected Republican Sen. Chuck Winder as the new leader of the Senate.

Lawmakers in both chambers held organizational meetings to determine the powerful leadership positions for the 66th Legislature that convenes Jan. 11.

The coveted positions have significant influence over what potential laws advance through the chambers and to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

Both chambers have already said they will seek to limit the governor’s authority to declare emergencies.

Little in March issued a stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus, angering some of his colleagues.

