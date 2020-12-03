Bedke, Winder to lead House and Senate in new Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Representatives in the House on Thursday voted to retain Republican Rep. Scott Bedke to lead the chamber for the next two years, while senators selected Republican Sen. Chuck Winder as the new leader of the Senate.

Lawmakers in both chambers held organizational meetings to determine the powerful leadership positions for the 66th Legislature that convenes Jan. 11.

The coveted positions have significant influence over what potential laws advance through the chambers and to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

Both chambers have already said they will seek to limit the governor’s authority to declare emergencies.

Little in March issued a stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus, angering some of his colleagues.

