Bull moose poached in game management area south of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks information after a bull moose was found dead and left to rot in an area south of Twin Falls.

On Oct. 24, hunters near Deadline Ridge in Game Management Unit 54 found the rotting bull moose carcass, Fish and Game said in a statement.

The hunter contacted the department and IDFG officials found the adult bull moose with a significant level of decomposition and believed it was killed in August or early September.

The moose had been shot with a firearm and left to waste. Game officials learned none of the moose hunters with tags for Unit 54 has shot and lost a wounded moose during their hunts in the area.

Anyone with information regarding a potential closed season hunting violation and wanton waste of the bull moose is encouraged to call either the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, Officer Jim Stirling at 208-539-4408, or the Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

