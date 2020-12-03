Advertisement

Facebook to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related misinformation

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Facebook said Thursday it will start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of coronavirus-related online misinformation.

In the coming weeks, the social network will begin taking down any Facebook or Instagram posts with false information about the vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts.

The U.S. tech giant is taking action as the first COVID-19 vaccines are set to be rolled out. Britain this week became the first country to give emergency authorization for a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, and innoculations could start within days. Regulators in the U.S., the European Union and Canada are also vetting vaccines.

Facebook said it’s applying a policy to remove virus misinformation that could lead to “imminent physical harm.”

Posts that fall afoul of the policy could include phony claims about vaccine safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects.

“For example, we will remove false claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips, or anything else that isn’t on the official vaccine ingredient list,” the company said in a blog post.

Conspiracy theories about the vaccines that are already known to be false will also be removed.

Facebook has taken other steps to try to stop the spread of vaccine and coronavirus-related misinformation on its platform. From March to October, it has removed 12 million posts with coronavirus-related misinformation. The deleted posts include one by President Donald Trump with a link to a Fox News video of him saying children are “virtually immune” to the virus.

In October, the company banned ads discouraging vaccinations, though it made an exception for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies. The company has also promoted articles debunking COVID-19 misinformation on an information center.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being...
Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou...
Trump honors football coach Holtz as ‘one of the greatest’
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
A grandmother of four lost children expresses thankfulness after the kids were found.
4 lost children rescued from under Okla. dam
A grandmother of four lost children expresses thankfulness after the kids were found.
Reactions after 4 children found under Okla. dam