Advertisement

Idaho broadband access expanded using federal pandemic funds

The state has funded projects to provide free wireless internet in schools and public spaces, including downtown areas and parks
Increased access to broadband service following a state investment
Increased access to broadband service following a state investment(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents will have increased access to broadband service following a state investment of nearly $50 million in federal coronavirus recovery funds.

Boise State Public Radio reports the state of Idaho has paid for 102 projects using federal pandemic money, which will connect about 40,000 Idaho households to broadband service, including many in communities as small as 3,000 people.

The state has funded projects to provide free wireless internet in schools and public spaces, including downtown areas and parks.

The Idaho Commission for Libraries was allocated $2 million to bring all-day Wi-Fi access to more than 50 rural libraries.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being...
Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo

Latest News

Magic Valley Airport open house for master plan update underway. Information boards are up for...
Magic Valley Airport open house for master plan update underway
Sun Valley resort anticipates great ski season
The U.S. Air Force is appealing a federal court ruling preventing exercises that had military...
US Air Force appeals ruling against urban training in Idaho
More people than expected came to receive food boxes and vouchers during the Twin Falls...
Twin Falls food charity gave more Thanksgiving food vouchers than expected