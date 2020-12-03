Lloyd’s 33 points leads Jerome past Buhl

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Buhl’s season opener happened to be on the road Wednesday night at Jerome, the Tigers were coming off an overtime loss to Century Tuesday night. Will the boys be tired after playing back to back days? Let’s see.

The game started early, so we arrived at halftime to see that Jerome had a healthy 16-point lead...

They add to that with a three pointer by Michael Lloyd.

Indians answer, as Eli Azevedo sneaks a no-look pass to Ryne Kelly and the junior with the reverse layup.

Still in the third quarter, Jerome up 47-28, Keenan Blair gets the block, connects with Dillon Reading, who hits Lloyd in stride the Tigers cruising in this game.

Lloyd, with a game-high 33 points.

Then his teammate, Evan Sheffield adds to the lead from downtown.

Jerome picks up their first win of the year, 78-46 the final. The Tigers travel to Gooding on Friday, while the Indians will host the Panthers of Snake River.

Jerome cheerleaders performed Wednesday at the home game versus Buhl. (KMVT)

OTHER SCORES:

Canyon Ridge 65, Filer 49: After a close first quarter, Canyon Ridge led 33-18 at halftime. The Riverhawks came out strong in the second half pushing the lead to 27 at one point.

Pocatello 49, Burley 40: Adam Kloepfer paced the Bobcats with 16 points, while McCray Mort added 9.

Raft River 45, Hansen 34

Murtaugh 49, Hagerman 11

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Rockland 49, Murtaugh 44: Addison Stoker led the Red Devils with 15 points.

Dietrich 45, Wendell 32

