Magic Valley Airport open house for master plan update underway

Information boards are up for viewing at the airport
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Airport is asking for public input on its master plan update.

The airport wants the community to share ideas and concerns about a master plan update. Currently, placards providing information are on display in the airport lobby and will be there for the entire month of December.

The public is encouraged to walk through the airport and check it out or go to TWFmasterplan.com.

Airport Manager Bill Carberry said the airport deals with more than just flying passengers, like agriculture spraying, medical air transportation and more.

“All of those things affect our lives if people don’t realize it,” Carberry said. “The airport is a hub for transporting goods, people and services. So it really does affect all of us.”

Carberry said people can view the master plan and provide feedback here.

The public will have more opportunities to provide input on the update over the next 12 months.

