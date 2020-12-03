Advertisement

Montana officials plan to cull up to 700 Yellowstone bison

Federal, state and tribal agencies finalized the culling numbers during a virtual meeting on Wednesday
Bison in the fog, Swan Lake Flat in Yellowstone National Park.
Bison in the fog, Swan Lake Flat in Yellowstone National Park.(NPS/Neal Herbert | NPS / Neal Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials have announced plans to cull between 500 and 700 Yellowstone bison from the population, and no longer enroll the animals to a brucellosis quarantine program.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Yellowstone National Park biologist Chris Geremia said if the target is met, an additional 200 male bison could be culled later in the winter. The animals will either be shot or rounded up and shipped for slaughter.

Federal, state and tribal agencies finalized the culling numbers during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The plan attempts to balance conservation strategies with strategies to prevent the spread of brucellosis, an infectious disease that can cause animal infertility.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being...
Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo

Latest News

Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks information after a bull moose was found dead and left...
Bull moose poached in game management area south of Twin Falls
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, left, R-Oakley, talks to reporters at the State Capitol...
Bedke, Winder to lead House and Senate in new Legislature
Magic Valley Airport open house for master plan update underway. Information boards are up for...
Magic Valley Airport open house for master plan update underway
Two of Twins Falls fire stations are more than half a century old, and the city and the fire...
Twin Falls city council approves funding formula to construct two new fire stations