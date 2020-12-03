Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, December 3, 2020

There is an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for all of Camas County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until 11am Saturday (12/5). There is also an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for all of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County until 1pm Sunday (12/6). The air is going to be stagnant over the next several days, which is going to allow pollutants to buildup near the surface. This buildup of pollutants is going to cause there to be a bit of a haze in the sky, and more pollutants in the atmosphere also means that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times over the next several days, so just be aware of that if you do have any respiratory issues.

Now for more information about the Air Stagnation Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

For today, tomorrow, and Saturday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions during the day, and mostly clear to clear skies at night as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures over the next three days are also going to be near average for this time of year in the Magic Valley as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens. In the Wood River Valley, the temperatures over the next three days are going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and lows are going to be in the low to mid teens. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around today, especially in the northern part of the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Idaho Standard Winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are then expected tomorrow and Saturday.

Sunday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as a storm system passes by our area to the south and west. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather once again. Wednesday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening as a storm system begins to approach our area.

The high temperatures for Sunday through Wednesday are also going to continue to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Lows for Sunday night, Monday night, and Tuesday night are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper teens and low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy. Winds: East 5-20 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 37

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSE to SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 16

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 13

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: South to NW 5-10 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Winds: NE 3-8 mph. High: 36

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 42 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. High: 41 Low: 17

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 40 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 39 Low: 15

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 40 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 37 Low: 16

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. High: 44 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 38 Low: 17

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the evening. High: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 37

