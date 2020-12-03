Staffing is Cassia Regional Hospital’s number one concern

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Nurses and caregivers have been on the frontlines this entire year. Cassia Regional Hospital is feeling the impact.

“It is a full-time effort to find staff to pick up shifts and to fill in holes, as staff will proceed to go out and take care of themselves,” Cassia Regional Hospital Nurse Administrator Bowen Harris said.

Sunday was the biggest travel day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Hospitals are bracing for a potential rise in cases.

“If we are going to see it, we should start seeing it in that, I’m going to estimate in about 10 days from the holidays, so one to two weeks,” said Vice President of the St. Luke’s Health System, Dr. Bart Hill.

At Cassia Regional, officials says their patient volumes are high.

They are still providing standard levels of care, but are taking things day by day.

“We’ve got a lot of efforts underway to try and make sure we have enough staff to respond to a potential increase in patients requiring hospitalization after the holiday,” Cassia Regional Hospital Administrator Ben Smalley said.

The hospital says nurses and caregivers have kept a positive attitude, despite dealing with such times of uncertainty.

“We’re here to take care of everybody, Harris said. “Whether it be flu, whether it be COVID, whether it be someone that needs to come in for a surgery, we want to make sure that we have the staff and the personal and the space available to take care of people when they have an emergent need and they need to come into the facility.”

