Sun Valley resort anticipates great ski season

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Sun Valley Resort’s season opened at River Run on Thanksgiving Day, but it was only open to season pass holders from opening day through the weekend. Monday was the first-day lift tickets were able to be used by guests, and many skiers and snowboarders KMVT talked to said they couldn’t wait to hit the slopes and take a break from COVID-19 in the fresh mountain air.

“We have been coming here for 30 years, and the snow and the mountains are great,” said Ben and Lisa Tyler, who came from Louisville, Kentucky, to ski. “I think Sun Valley does first-class everything. They didn’t disappoint.”

Cooper Morton, who is the director of Stoke at Sun Valley resort, said it’s hard to tell at this time if people are hitting the mountain in record numbers, but as of Monday, 28 of the 65 runs on Bald Mountain were open with five operating chair lifts, which is ahead of schedule for this time of the year thanks to Mother Nature.

“Yeah, I could see this being an awesome ski season,” Morton said. “I think a lot of people after being cooped up for so long are really excited to get in the open air and get on the mountains and just breathe some fresh air.”

To help mitigate the spread of COVID and keep everyone safe and healthy, the resort is requiring face masks indoors, except when eating, social distancing, and for guests to wear face masks outdoors at all times.

“We have a ton of signage around the resort, and we are asking everyone to follow the protocols as much as they can,” said Bridget Higgins, director of marketing and public relations at Sun Valley Resort.

Higgins also said this season the resort has new lift loading protocols and the guidance called “Arrive Together, Ride Together.

“So who you are arriving together at the mountain within the car, you can ride the gondola and chair lifts together,” said Higgins. “We are also loading the gondolas with two people on opposite sides with face coverings, double chairs are with one person, and our triple and quad chairs with two people on opposite sides of the chair with face coverings”.

She said guests are also being asked to be kind with their time when dining inside. If possible to limit their time inside at tables to under an hour, and to limit overcrowding inside Higgins said an outdoor dining facility has been added around the mountain.

“You will see at the base area a River Run Express which is an outdoor grab and go facility where you can get a breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwiches, hot coffee, and cocoa in the morning,” Higgins said. “And then in the afternoon, we have a really great grilled cheese and chicken finger station.”

She said one will also be added at Dollar Mountain once it opens.

Higgins said the resort will not be limiting lift tickets at this time due to the size of the mountain with over 2,000 acres of skiable terrain, which will increase to almost 2,500 acres with the Bald Mountain Expansion, but they are asking people to buy their tickets online before heading to the mountain.

“Either the morning they plan on coming or as far enough in advance as they can,” Higgins said.

Morton said that so far people have been really good about respecting the COVID protocols, and he and others hope the season isn’t cut short this time.

“We closed down in mid-March, and this is one of the longest off-seasons we have ever had, " Morton said. “So there was just a lot of pent-up demand and think people were excited to be back on the mountain.”

Morton and Higgins are also encouraging all guests to download or update the new Sun Valley app. It helps guests stay informed on open terrain and all the things you should know before coming to the resort, like lift tickets, rentals, and open dining facilities.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.