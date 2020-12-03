Twin Falls city council approves funding formula to construct two new fire stations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Two of Twins Falls fire stations are more than half a century old, and the city and the fire department desperately want to replace them.

Fire stations No. 2 and No. 3 have been showing their age for some time now, and Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy feels it’s time for both stations to be modernized because both stations are between 50 to 60 years old, and there has been a lot of new technology in that time.

“Systems that shut off when you leave a fire station. There have been many fire stations that have burned down across the country because a stove has been left on,” Kenworthy said. “New facilities have systems built in that automatically turn off (equipment/appliances) when the alarm goes off.”

Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said there are also health concerns associated with the facilities.

“Fire station No. 2, we are finding black mold,” Rothweiler said. “We are finding lots of decay.”

Kenworthy added over the years there has been more knowledge about medical issues associated with firefighters due to the environments they work in.

“Carcinogens, biohazards they work with and that sort of thing, so having a ‘clean area’ of a fire station and what we call a ‘dirty area’, and keeping those separated is really important,” Kenworthy said. “We currently don’t have that.”

On May 21, 2019, the city of Twin Falls asked its voters to consider a general obligation bond of $36 million to help construct new fire stations to replace No. 2 and No. 3. The bond received 63.45% of the votes, but it needed a supermajority of 66.67% to pass.

“So we missed that mark, so I was surprised and disappointed when we missed that mark,” Kenworthy said.

Rothweiler said he feels that one of many reasons the bond didn’t pass was because “the total cost of $36 million was too high; failing to make the connection between expanding fire capacity and improving our fire service coverage.” The city manager said there have been discussions about presenting another bond to the voters, but “based on the level of uncertainty” voters might not have much of an “appetite” for a bond today.

“And we have some real immediate needs at our fire stations,” Rothweiler said.

However, Rothweiler and the city haven’t given up. On Monday night, the City Council approved Rothweiler’s idea to create two separate revenue anticipation notes with a net cost of $11 million that would be issued by the city’s General Fund and purchased by the city’s Enterprise Fund to construct two new fire stations to replace the old existing ones.

“So essentially the General Fund is going to borrow against the water fund and the sewer fund with the commitment to repay to provide the necessary capital to construct two fire stations,” Rothweiler said.

He said the estimated cost of fire station No. 2 is $4 million and the cost for station No. 3 is about $7 million. Rothweiler said the total cost is lower than what was presented to voters in 2019 because the stations will be smaller, and the $36 million bond included construction cost for renovating fire station No. 1 and a fire training facility. He said stations No. 2 and No. 3 would be built to be expanded upon as future funds become available.

“We are not using any property tax dollars, there is no expansion of property tax dollars,” said Rothweiler. “And that is one of the larger concerns when you are looking at bonds. I think the best way to look at this is a home equity loan that some of us take out.”

Rothweiler said fire station No. 2 and fire station No. 3 will have two separate notes. Station No. 2 is 100% eligible for impact fees, and impact fees are assessed at the time a building permit is issued for the construction of a new building. The city can use $3 million in fire impact fees on all or some of the payment for station No. 2, since it is 100% fee eligible.

The city manager said station No. 3 is not impact fee eligible, but the City Council has $770,000 (“council capital” revenue) that it has allocated toward special projects for the last several fiscal years.

“We are asking the council to commit that money to the repayment of fire stations,” Rothweiler said. “It is money that we already have in our capital system.”

He said the revenue anticipation notes are an annual note that is reassessed on an annual basis. Rothweiler said after the first year, the City Council could choose funds that it has in reserves and pay it off entirely.

“We believe that this payment will not be anywhere near a 20-year obligation,” Rothweiler said. “In fact, I would be surprised if it’s more than a 5-year obligation.”

The funding mechanism doesn’t require voter approval, but he said the City Council is going to consider the development of the notes at an open meeting, and citizens will be welcome to come and share their thoughts.

Rothweiler said if everything goes as planned, construction could start in September and take up to about 14 months to complete.

Kenworthy said the new station No. 3 would be built in the general vicinity of the current one, located on Washington Street South, and the new station No. 2 would be up off of Cheney Drive across from the new car wash, so the fire department can be away from the traffic on Falls Avenue.

