Twin Falls food charity gave more Thanksgiving food vouchers than expected

“That’s an indication that people are struggling and hurting this holiday season in our community”
By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:53 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - More people than expected came to receive food boxes and vouchers during the Twin Falls Everybody Eats annual Thanksgiving Meal giveaway, an indication of the need for food assistance in the community.

COVID-19 restrictions forced the food charity program to go to a take-out only method and had seen a reduction in turnout since the start of the pandemic.

Everybody Eats couldn’t hold its normal Thanksgiving dinner because of the restrictions but instead prepared 50 to-go meal kits and 100 food vouchers to local restaurants.

People lined up around the block on the Sunday before Thanksgiving in order to pick up the to-go meals, and Everybody Eats even ended up passing out an additional 25 food vouchers.

“The meal kits we had ready went in like the first 10 or 15 minutes,” said United Methodist Church Pastor Buddy Gharring. “So that’s good news and bad news, right. One means that like 125 people get this free meal voucher, but it also means 125 people needed a free meal. So that’s an indication that people are struggling and hurting this holiday season in our community.”

Gharring also said that anyone who is experiencing food insecurity can pick up a free meal or meal voucher.

Everybody Eats has monthly events that for those who are struggling and will have another giveaway on the Sunday before Christmas. For more on how people can participate or contribute visit the group’s website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

