US Air Force appeals ruling against urban training in Idaho

The military says air support for ground forces is increasingly required in urban combat areas
The U.S. Air Force is appealing a federal court ruling preventing exercises that had military...
The U.S. Air Force is appealing a federal court ruling preventing exercises that had military jets(WJHG/WECP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is appealing a federal court ruling preventing exercises that had military jets coordinating with plain-clothed soldiers on the ground in cities in Idaho as part of an urban warfare training program.

The Air Force filed the appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. The military says air support for ground forces is increasingly required in urban combat areas.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled in October that the Air Force violated environmental laws by not adequately studying how noise from the military jets could harm humans and wildlife.

