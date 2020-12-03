Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will be rerouted Thursday while transportation crews work on the westbound ramp.

Idaho Transportation Department said in a statement the westbound off-ramp at Exit 1 on Interstate 86 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“This is follow-up work in connection to the closure that occurred late last month. It will be a short duration closure that will allow us to smooth the asphalt on the off-ramp,” said Project Manager Travis Hitchcock in a statement. “The asphalt work and additional signage installation are the remaining items left for this project.”

Motorists heading west from Pocatello to Salt Lake will need to take Exit 216 at the Declo Interchange and re-enter I-84 toward Salt Lake. Eastbound traffic will not be affected by this closure.

Click here to see an image of the traffic pattern.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signage and message boards that will direct them through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the primary contractor on this project that involves replacement of an aging interchange with a new structure that will better serve motorists in the region.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.