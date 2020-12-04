Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being...
Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
A family of three lost almost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning
Gooding paramedic, family lose ‘almost everything’ in house fire
Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks information after a bull moose was found dead and left...
Bull moose poached in game management area south of Twin Falls
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo

Latest News

The House Speaker said bipartisan talks were moving forward on a virus relief bill.
Pelosi: Momentum on COVID relief bill
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
Gripped by surging pandemic, US employers cut back on hiring
Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in Bronx shootout. The suspect has died.
Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens get ready to give out coronavirus vaccines