Behind the Business: Rainguard Roofing providing more than roofs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Rainguard Roofing has been a Magic Valley staple since 2008, but it wasn’t always called that, explains Jeremy Black, the VP and secretary/treasurer at Rainguard Roofing.

“The company started with our founder Shae Mayner and his wife Constance, as Complete Construction.” Explains Black, “And at that time they were doing a lot of home remodels, restoration, or they did roofing, siding, everything. And then in 2012, 2013, that’s really when the roofing side starting taking off. And so they rebranded as Rainguard Roofing.”

Although the name has changed, their core values remain the same says Black.

“Our camaraderie with our crews, and really the culture that Shae founded and that we’re still instilling in all of our team members that come to join us here at Rainguard Roofing,” Black said.

John Kelly, president and production manager at Rainguard Roofing says it’s all about how they present themselves.

“I think a lot of why people keep coming back to us just isn’t about the quality of work, it’s how we present ourselves during the job, and us going out of our way to do anything we can to help the homeowner.” Kelly adds “My goal at the end of the day is to leave that homeowner with a peace of mind, and if I’ve done that, then I know I’ve done my job.”

But there’s one thing that really sets them apart; giving away a free roof every year.

“The thing that we’re most proud of is really our 1% Close to Home campaign which helps families in need and our charitable contributions around the community,” Black explained.

And in a year as crazy as 2020, this year had plenty of families in need who were nominated.

“We feel truly blessed to be here in the Magic Valley.” Explains Black “We’re helping out a great family in the Gooding area, their home burnt down this year, as Covid has really effected a lot of families, they had a couple really unfortunate circumstances that put them in a spot, and so we’re just blessed we can go out there and at least help them with that part.”

Black and Kelly say the look on the families faces when they get word they are getting a free roof is the best part.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.