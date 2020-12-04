CSI athletics is adjusting on the fly to fundraise during pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Normally, the College of Southern Idaho brings in around over $200,000 in revenue from live sporting events. Even though basketball and volleyball were moved to January, having attendance is still in question.

“Just not being able to have those concrete answers of what’s going to happen and you kind of draw up a plan or have a plan of what you want to do and that can change,” Assistant Athletic Director Jacob Howell said. “We’re finding that can change week to week and day to day sometimes. That’s probably been the biggest challenge.”

While games bring in revenue a large amount of revenue, sponsorships are still the bread winner. Luckily, the community is happy to be a part of CSI athletics.

“Our sponsors are so supportive,” Howell said. “The response I’ve gotten when I’ve gone out to people with not knowing what’s going to happen and they don’t know either, they have been great. They have been so supportive and receptive and understanding of what’s going on and want to support us no matter what because they know that without these sponsors we can’t make CSI athletics happen.”

CSI has kept fans involved during this dead time with a Coaches Show on Facebook, hosted by men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert.

“We’re trying to get engagement from our fans, our season ticket holders, and our alumni and our sponsors and what we want to do is keep them engaged, so they know what is going on with CSI Athletics and keep their interest in CSI athletics,” Reinert said.

And for Howell, a time without dealing with a pandemic can’t come soon enough.

“We’re dreaming of that day, especially me, it’s going to be an exciting day and I think there is going to be a huge demand in this community for people itching to get back to normal and getting back to packing the house,” Howell said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.