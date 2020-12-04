Advertisement

CSI's Dental Hygiene program is keeping the Magic Valley smiling

The CSI dental hygiene program educates students to provide patient dental care to the public
A competitive program at the College of Southern Idaho is helping keep the magic valley...
A competitive program at the College of Southern Idaho is helping keep the magic valley smiling, and that's the topic of this week's From Learning to Leading.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A competitive program at the College of Southern Idaho is helping keep the Magic Valley smiling, and that’s the topic of this week’s From Learning to Leading.

The CSI dental hygiene program educates students to provide patient dental care to the public. Graduates of the dental hygiene program may become licensed registered dental hygienists, and in the Magic Valley the demand for these jobs is strong.

Currently CSI has a 100% placement rate for employment. The program takes students two years to complete and requires an admission application. Only ten students are selected each year.

“Most people know the hygienist as someone who is working with the dentist and they will go in and get their teeth cleaned, said Cynthia Harding with the dental hygiene program. “We have other preventive functions and one of our favorite functions is of course is education, educating individuals on how to prevent these diseases.”

The College of Southern Idaho is home to dental clinic where trained students can provide services to uninsured patients, and area dental offices are reaching out to CSI for hygienists regularly.

To find out more about this program check out their web page at this link.

