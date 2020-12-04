Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Keeping your family safe this holiday season

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The holiday’s are a fun time to spend with your family and friends, but they also pose many dangers for young children.

While decorating the house and Christmas tree is a great activity for the family, many decorations provide choking hazards for young children.

Hanging electrical cords and ornaments can be dangerous to young hands and mouths.

If you have older children who are getting toys with lots of parts in them, it could be easy for a child to swallow a piece by mistake.

“It’s super important to have a plan in place, and especially if there is any changes going on, like the change of a home, or going somewhere to someone else’s home, or renting a place and just those hazards that could be there, and then those obvious things we see every year of children being burned, and choking,” said Jennifer Westendorf from St. Luke’s Children’s.

She also says it’s a good idea to ask older siblings to help keep an eye on younger ones, especially if you are traveling.

