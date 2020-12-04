Gooding paramedic, family lose “almost everything” in house fire

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A family in Gooding has lost almost everything in a house fire, but the community is stepping up in their time of need.

Tara Blunt, a paramedic in both Gooding and Twin Falls, as well as her husband and their 11 year old daughter were asleep when they woke to their house on fire about 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Dotty Rasmussen, Tara’s coworker and friend, told KMVT when the call first came in of a fire, they knew it was the area where the Blunt’s lived, but didn’t know it was their house, and by they time they arrived on scene, the house was “fully engulfed in flames”.

“It’s been a rough year on so many people, but to add this to it right near the holidays...” Continued Rasmussen, “Tara, she’s got a heart of gold, she loves to help people, she’s also a paramedic for Magic Valley services at St Luke’s. It’s just sad to see them go through something this devastating.”

Rasmussen, who lost her own home 11 years ago in Challis, wanted to help the family in some way.

“We’re all family, and this is a very tragic loss for them.” Explained Rasmussen “It’s hard to rebuild your life after a fire, all the necessities, all the memories, you know, your whole life is just in shambles within minutes.”

So they set up a bank account at Wells Fargo.

“It’s under the Tara Blunt Donation. They can donate also on Venmo, that’s linked to that account also,” Rasmussen explained. That account number is 5530262095, and so far, Rasmussen says the support has been great.

“The community’s been amazing. Their neighbor, while this was happening, she felt helpless, and baked everybody cookies in the middle of the night you know, and brought us over hot chocolate and coffee while we sat there.” Explained Rasmussen. “Thinking that was all she could do at that time. Brought over coats, whatnot, since then we’ve got people dropping donations off at the station, at the hotel they’re staying at, clothes and essentials. It’s just complete strangers helping is just amazing and the outpouring and the love of the community, it really gives people hope for rebuilding and restarting after this kind of situation.”

The fire was caused due to a mishap with the fireplace, and as such, the Gooding Fire Department is urging people to be careful when using a fireplace, especially as the temperatures drop.

Gooding Fire district, Wendell Fire Department and Bliss Fire district all responded.

While there were no injuries, the family did lose a few pets in the fire.

