Habitat for Humanity prepares for ‘Avenues for Hope’ fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, Avenues for Hope.

This year, people can donate online through a QR code, or on their website.

Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley works to provide affordable housing to people in the community.

All of the money that is donated will come right back to Twin Falls to help build and renovate houses for those in need.

“We are raising the roof just this week, so funds for this project, and this fundraiser will be used to help us finish the McClaflin family house, and other homes we are working on,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity.

The fundraiser runs from December 10th through December 31st.

With each donation, matching funds will be unlocked to help support their fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.