Advertisement

Minico High School students learn about residential construction by building a tiny house

The teacher hopes he has inspired some of them to continue on into construction long after his class is over
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:43 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the second year, Minico High School’s Cabinetry and Construction class is learning about residential construction by building a tiny house.

From creating the blueprint, to putting up the walls and building the furniture, students in Minico High School’s Cabinetry and Construction class are building a house.

“We have to look at every aspect of construction from the planning to the general framing and then we will get to the fine finish skills later on as we get closer to finishing it up,” said senior Mason Wilkins.

The house will have everything a person needs, a full bathroom, a kitchen, a washer and dryer, a bedroom and a living area.

“We’re just finishing up the outside; we have all the siding off; we have to finish the roofing a little bit, but then from then on the outside is basically done,” said junior Gabe Haden. “Then we have to come inside, we have to do our lighting and electrical, a lot of the plumbing and just adding stuff into it to finalize.”

Their teacher, Brent Van Every, says he has just been there to guide them along the way, but they have done all the work themselves.

“I was really impressed, they were really excited about designing it,” Van Every said. “Frankly some of the things I wasn’t super excited about but now that I see it, their vision was a good one, it’s totally different than last year, it’s a little bit bigger, little bit roomier.”

He hopes he has inspired some of them to continue on into construction long after his class is over.

“The trades have had a bad rap,” Van Every said. “Sometimes I think a tradesperson doesn’t get the credit that they deserve. It’s a skill, so for a person to leave school, they have to have another avenue for a career, not just university.”

The class will also be raffling off the tiny house again this year, but they have not released those details just yet.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being...
Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo
St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees ICU capacity ease. “They are decreasing the number of positive...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley capacity down to 38%, but worries continue

Latest News

The city of Hailey recently designated $200,000 from it’s allocated CARES ACT funds to create a...
Small businesses encouraged to apply for municipal grant in Hailey
Their teacher hopes they are learning life skills to take far beyond high school.
Minico High School students building a tiny house as part of their construction class
The grant application period ends on December 17th.
Hailey small businesses encouraged to apply for municipal grant
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 31 deaths, surpassing 1K deaths