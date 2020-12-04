Minico High School students learn about residential construction by building a tiny house

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the second year, Minico High School’s Cabinetry and Construction class is learning about residential construction by building a tiny house.

From creating the blueprint, to putting up the walls and building the furniture, students in Minico High School’s Cabinetry and Construction class are building a house.

“We have to look at every aspect of construction from the planning to the general framing and then we will get to the fine finish skills later on as we get closer to finishing it up,” said senior Mason Wilkins.

The house will have everything a person needs, a full bathroom, a kitchen, a washer and dryer, a bedroom and a living area.

“We’re just finishing up the outside; we have all the siding off; we have to finish the roofing a little bit, but then from then on the outside is basically done,” said junior Gabe Haden. “Then we have to come inside, we have to do our lighting and electrical, a lot of the plumbing and just adding stuff into it to finalize.”

Their teacher, Brent Van Every, says he has just been there to guide them along the way, but they have done all the work themselves.

“I was really impressed, they were really excited about designing it,” Van Every said. “Frankly some of the things I wasn’t super excited about but now that I see it, their vision was a good one, it’s totally different than last year, it’s a little bit bigger, little bit roomier.”

He hopes he has inspired some of them to continue on into construction long after his class is over.

“The trades have had a bad rap,” Van Every said. “Sometimes I think a tradesperson doesn’t get the credit that they deserve. It’s a skill, so for a person to leave school, they have to have another avenue for a career, not just university.”

The class will also be raffling off the tiny house again this year, but they have not released those details just yet.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.