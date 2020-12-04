SCIC all-conference football teams announced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The wait is over, the top football players in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference have been revealed.

Two athletes share offensive player of the year honors. The first hails from Gooding High School in Kurtis Adkinson.

He led the entire state in total yards, getting the job done in just ten games, with 3,632. The junior quarterback passed for 2,029 yards, to go along with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He rushed for 1,603 yards, fourth best in 11-man football, to go along with 23 touchdowns. Adkinson averaged more than 100 yards in each game, not bad for someone who transitioned from linebacker to quarterback this year.

Adkinson said, “we’ve got to give credit to my offensive line, they’ve helped me a lot and then for passing, got to give credit to my receivers.” “I’m a big kid, I’m tough to tackle.”

“Kurtis’ ability to run is not because the size of his body, but the size of his heart and it’s a will thing,” explained head coach Cameron Andersen. “I’ve had big guys run the ball before and not be as successful as he has because he cares so much for that next yard.”

The other athlete earning this honor is none other than Brett Bronson of Kimberly High School.

The senior wide receiver pulled in 57 receptions for 1,027 yards, the latter led the 11-man ranks. His touchdown receptions were also an Idaho best for 11-man football.

He also rushed for 256 yards and 21 total touchdowns.

We talked to him about his bond with quarterback Heath Owens.

“We had worked out at least once to twice a week, we had done weight training and conditioning training with Mark Norlander. It made us more along the lines of brothers than friends and teammates,” Bronson said. “I saw him more than anyone else and it made us super close and we were able to rely on each other a lot of times.”

The Defensive Player of the Year goes to Trace Mayo from Kimberly.

The senior linebacker produced 113 total tackles, sixth best in the state,13.5 tackles for a loss, four and a half sacks, plus two interceptions.

“Our defense was very controlling, very dominant I felt, all season long and being the middle linebacker, I was leading everyone and everyone else made me look good I guess,” Mayo exclaimed.

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback

Kimberly - Heath Owens - Junior

Wide Receivers

Gooding - Colston Loveland - Junior

Gooding - Logan Anderson - Senior

Kimberly - Gatlin Bair - Freshman

Gooding - Gavin Martin - Senior

Running Backs

Kimberly - Race Widmier-Junior

Filer - Jett VanBiezen - Senior

Offensive Line

Gooding - Cooper Pavkov - Junior

Gooding - Daniel Spellman - Junior

Filer - Cooper Trease - Senior

Kimberly - Trace Mayo - Senior

Kimberly - Nathan Hayes - Senior

Gooding - Carter Norstebon - Senior

Punter

Buhl - Kaden Homan - Buhl

Defensive Line

Gooding - Preston Theimann - Senior

Gooding - Dakota Sage - Junior

Kimberly - Trevor Hammond - Senior

Kimberly - Nathan Hayes - Senior

Filer - Cooper Trease - Senior

Linebackers

Gooding - Colston Loveland - Junior

Gooding - Tayte Gillette - Junior

Kimberly - Riley Mickelson - Senior

Defensive Backs

Gooding - Logan Anderson - Senior

Gooding - Taylor Cavitt - Junior

Kimberly - Brett Bronson - Senior

Kimberly - Gatlin Bair - Freshman

Kicker

Filer - Joe Bertao - Junior

SECOND TEAM

Wide Receivers

Kimberly - Quinn O’Donnell - Senior

Offensive Line

Gooding - Elijah Williams - Junior

Kimberly - Ernesto Orozco - Senior

Kimberly - Cody Mendonca - Senior

Filer - Gage Ruby - Senior

Filer - Joey McKay-Senior

Defensive Line

Gooding - Cody Shaw - Senior

Kimberly - Ernesto Orozco - Senior

Linebackers

Filer - Jett VanBiezen - Senior

Defensive Backs

Gooding - Gavin Martin - Senior

Kimberly - Trevor Christensen - Senior

Kicker

Kimberly - Ethan Johnson - Senior

