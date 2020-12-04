SCIC all-conference football teams announced
Adkinson, Bronson and Mayo earn top honors
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The wait is over, the top football players in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference have been revealed.
Two athletes share offensive player of the year honors. The first hails from Gooding High School in Kurtis Adkinson.
He led the entire state in total yards, getting the job done in just ten games, with 3,632. The junior quarterback passed for 2,029 yards, to go along with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He rushed for 1,603 yards, fourth best in 11-man football, to go along with 23 touchdowns. Adkinson averaged more than 100 yards in each game, not bad for someone who transitioned from linebacker to quarterback this year.
Adkinson said, “we’ve got to give credit to my offensive line, they’ve helped me a lot and then for passing, got to give credit to my receivers.” “I’m a big kid, I’m tough to tackle.”
“Kurtis’ ability to run is not because the size of his body, but the size of his heart and it’s a will thing,” explained head coach Cameron Andersen. “I’ve had big guys run the ball before and not be as successful as he has because he cares so much for that next yard.”
The other athlete earning this honor is none other than Brett Bronson of Kimberly High School.
The senior wide receiver pulled in 57 receptions for 1,027 yards, the latter led the 11-man ranks. His touchdown receptions were also an Idaho best for 11-man football.
He also rushed for 256 yards and 21 total touchdowns.
We talked to him about his bond with quarterback Heath Owens.
“We had worked out at least once to twice a week, we had done weight training and conditioning training with Mark Norlander. It made us more along the lines of brothers than friends and teammates,” Bronson said. “I saw him more than anyone else and it made us super close and we were able to rely on each other a lot of times.”
The Defensive Player of the Year goes to Trace Mayo from Kimberly.
The senior linebacker produced 113 total tackles, sixth best in the state,13.5 tackles for a loss, four and a half sacks, plus two interceptions.
“Our defense was very controlling, very dominant I felt, all season long and being the middle linebacker, I was leading everyone and everyone else made me look good I guess,” Mayo exclaimed.
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback
Kimberly - Heath Owens - Junior
Wide Receivers
Gooding - Colston Loveland - Junior
Gooding - Logan Anderson - Senior
Kimberly - Gatlin Bair - Freshman
Gooding - Gavin Martin - Senior
Running Backs
Kimberly - Race Widmier-Junior
Filer - Jett VanBiezen - Senior
Offensive Line
Gooding - Cooper Pavkov - Junior
Gooding - Daniel Spellman - Junior
Filer - Cooper Trease - Senior
Kimberly - Trace Mayo - Senior
Kimberly - Nathan Hayes - Senior
Gooding - Carter Norstebon - Senior
Punter
Buhl - Kaden Homan - Buhl
Defensive Line
Gooding - Preston Theimann - Senior
Gooding - Dakota Sage - Junior
Kimberly - Trevor Hammond - Senior
Kimberly - Nathan Hayes - Senior
Filer - Cooper Trease - Senior
Linebackers
Gooding - Colston Loveland - Junior
Gooding - Tayte Gillette - Junior
Kimberly - Riley Mickelson - Senior
Defensive Backs
Gooding - Logan Anderson - Senior
Gooding - Taylor Cavitt - Junior
Kimberly - Brett Bronson - Senior
Kimberly - Gatlin Bair - Freshman
Kicker
Filer - Joe Bertao - Junior
SECOND TEAM
Wide Receivers
Kimberly - Quinn O’Donnell - Senior
Offensive Line
Gooding - Elijah Williams - Junior
Kimberly - Ernesto Orozco - Senior
Kimberly - Cody Mendonca - Senior
Filer - Gage Ruby - Senior
Filer - Joey McKay-Senior
Defensive Line
Gooding - Cody Shaw - Senior
Kimberly - Ernesto Orozco - Senior
Linebackers
Filer - Jett VanBiezen - Senior
Defensive Backs
Gooding - Gavin Martin - Senior
Kimberly - Trevor Christensen - Senior
Kicker
Kimberly - Ethan Johnson - Senior
