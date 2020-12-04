Advertisement

Small businesses encouraged to apply for municipal grant in Hailey

“They need this money and that we are able to pass it through from our CARES Act allocation that was given to us from the state”
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:49 PM MST
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many small businesses across the United States.

The city of Hailey recently designated $200,000 from it’s allocated CARES ACT funds to create a grant program that will help small businesses and nonprofits in the city of Hailey.

This will help businesses in the city that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in any way.

The Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson is encouraging any business or nonprofit to apply as quickly as possible.

“We are very excited to know that our business community is excited,” Dawson said. “They have costs that will qualify. They need this money and that we are able to pass it through from our CARES Act allocation that was given to us from the state, we are able to pass that through now to our business community.”

The application period for the grant ends on Dec. 18, so she encourages people who are interested to apply as quickly as possible.

The application can be found here.

